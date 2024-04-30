Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Scroll to the top

Netanyahu: Rafah invasion looms, cease-fire or not

An Israeli soldier looks on from a vehicle near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Israel, April 30, 2024.

An Israeli soldier looks on from a vehicle near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Israel, April 30, 2024.

REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Despite offering a watered-down hostage deal proposal to Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said an invasion of Rafah — the southern Gaza city where over a million Palestinians are sheltering — would move forward “with or without” a cease-fire.

Netanyahu's statement is likely meant to placate far-right members of his coalition government amid news of progress in truce negotiations. Hardliners want Israel to invade Rafah and have threatened to collapse the government if they don’t get their way.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the region for cease-fire talks, which come amid an ongoing push by the Biden administration for Saudi Arabia to normalize ties with Israel — a deal that would be a big diplomatic win for the White House during an election year. In exchange, Riyadh wants increased security cooperation with the US and help setting up a civilian nuclear program.

Still, Riyadh is unlikely to agree without commitments from Israel to work toward a pathway for Palestinian statehood, which Netanyahu opposes.

Where things stand. There are significant obstacles to a new cease-fire and Israeli-Saudi normalization. As Hamas mulls its response to Israel’s latest proposal, Blinken is set to meet with Bibi on Wednesday — and is expected to press him on increasing the flow of aid into Gaza.

benjamin netanyahuisrael-hamas warisrael-palestinian conflicthamasgazarafahisrael

Today In 60 Seconds

Israel intent on Rafah invasion despite global backlash

Europe needs to strengthen its defenses, says President Macron

How campus protests could influence the US presidential election

Columbia & Yale protests: What campus protesters want

Europe welcomes US Ukraine package, but pushes to add even more aid

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest