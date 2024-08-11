We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Trump campaign: We were hacked … by Iran
The campaign of former President Donald Trump said Saturday that it was the victim of hacking by “foreign sources hostile to the United States” and blamed the Iranian government.
The statement came afterPolitico reported receiving internal campaign dossiers about Sens. JD Vance and Marco Rubio, including a report about Vance’s “potential vulnerabilities,” from an anonymous email address.
According toa Microsoft report published on Aug. 8, Iranian hackers conducted a spear-phishing attack in June against a high-ranking official from a presidential campaign.The Trump campaign said the attack coincided with its selection process for the Republican vice-presidential nominee – a process that culminated in the selection of Vance.
A Microsoft spokespersondeclined to disclose the names of the targeted officials or offer further details. Tehran, meanwhile, has denied involvement, saying “the Iranian government neither possesses nor harbors any intent or motive to interfere in the United States presidential election.” After the assassination attempt on Trump in July, Iran similarly denied claims that it had plotted to kill the former president.The statement comes as the New York Times released a poll showing Harris leading Trump by four points in each of the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. We’ll be watching whether the campaign’s hacking woes draw attention away from the Democrats ahead of the first Harris-Trump debate in September.