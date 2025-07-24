Thailand and Cambodia on the brink

A long-simmering border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia erupted into armed clashes Thursday that have killed at least 12 people on the Thai side of the frontier. Thailand has launched cross-border airstrikes in response to what it said was Cambodian artillery fire. The dispute dates back more than a century, but things have worsened since May, when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a border skirmish. The issue has also roiled Thai politics: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was ousted earlier this month after a leaked phone call revealed her buttering up influential Cambodian politician Hun Sen and disparaging her own country’s military.

Trump unveils AI plan

To stay ahead of China in the race to dominate artificial intelligence, President Donald Trump unveiled a sweeping plan Thursday to boost the US industry by slashing regulatory red tape and ramping up exports of US-made tech to allies – reversing Biden-era guidelines. Under the plan, US states would also be prohibited from developing their own AI rules, and the federal government would cut funding to “biased” models. Critics warn the strategy sacrifices important safeguards regarding jobs, the environment, and disinformation, but Trump and his team say speedy innovation is the only way to stay ahead of China.

China-EU summit reveals ongoing frictions