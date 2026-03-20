Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What We're Watching

China closely watching Strait of Hormuz’s closure, Foreign interference roils Slovenia’s election, Ukraine lends drone defense to the Gulf

​Paramilitary police cadets sit in rows as they watch a parade performance to mark the 20th anniversary of the founding of their military school in Kunming, Yunnan province July 8, 2011.

Paramilitary police cadets sit in rows as they watch a parade performance to mark the 20th anniversary of the founding of their military school in Kunming, Yunnan province July 8, 2011.

REUTERS/Wong Campion
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
Zac Weisz
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
March 20, 2026

China wants the Iran conflict to end – but could it still benefit?

Given that China is the world’s top oil importer, and oil prices continued to surge this week as energy facilities in the Middle East were struck, it’s no surprise that Beijing again called for an end to the Iran conflict on Friday. That doesn’t mean that the CCP won’t gain anything from this war. First, the US is draining its military resources and shifting some air defense systems away from South Korea – which is near China. What’s more, Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz could provide Beijing with a preview of what would happen if it blocks Taiwan in the future. “China is learning how Taiwan is responding to a potential energy shortage,” said Eurasia Group’s regional expert Ava Shen. “And the closure of the Strait of Hormuz really highlights Taiwan’s energy vulnerability.”

Slovenia isn’t the main character of its own election

The 1.7 million registered voters of Slovenia, a small country in the Balkans, will head to the polls this Sunday for the parliamentary elections. However, the contest is as much about other countries as it is about Slovenia. Liberal Prime Minister Robert Golob argues that former PM Janez Janša, a right-wing populist who is Golob’s main challenger, poses a threat to the European Union – he would potentially side with Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán amid his standoff with the bloc. Janša, meanwhile, depicts the incumbent as corrupt, citing recordings allegedly obtained and released by a private Israeli intelligence firm that appear to show leading Slovenian officials discussing illegal lobbying and the misuse of state funds. Golob’s allies say it shows that Janša is collaborating with foreign entities to reclaim power, a claim he denies. The former PM is currently the favorite to win: he leads in polls by a hair.

Ukraine helps its friends, but can it help itself?

Ukraine dispatched over 200 drone experts this week to help US allies in the Gulf fend off Iranian attacks. Ukraine says European allies have also requested support to defend their interests in the Middle East. Helping its friends by leveraging its battle-tested knowledge of how to cheaply produce and deploy drones is one thing, but whether Ukraine has anything to gain from this assistance is another. Kyiv could leverage its expertise by brokering agreements that strengthen its defense industry, a strategic move at a time when Russia is benefiting from a revenue boost from the shock to energy prices caused by the Iran war. Ukraine’s assistance may also strengthen its relationship with the US amidst ongoing trilateral peace talks.
chinachina iran war

Latest Videos

Rahm Emanuel: Trump doesn’t know “friend from foe” on Russiaplay icon
GZERO World Clips

Rahm Emanuel: Trump doesn’t know “friend from foe” on Russia

Trump asks for $200B to fund Iran war
Quick Take

Trump asks for $200B to fund Iran war

Trump sings beisbol with Delcy
Puppet Regime

Trump sings beisbol with Delcy

Europe’s muted response on Iran
GZERO World Clips

Europe’s muted response on Iran

Is regime change in Iran even possible?
ask ian

Is regime change in Iran even possible?

The Pentagon’s growing grip on AI
GZERO World Clips

The Pentagon’s growing grip on AI

More For You

Vance bids to save Orbán, Thai Parliament selects PM, Venezuela’s interim leader puts her stamp on power

​Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, right, alongside United States Vice President JD Vance. 07 Nov 2025

Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, right, alongside United States Vice President JD Vance. 07 Nov 2025

Aaron Schwartz/POOL via CNP
Can JD Vance save Orbán?US President Donald Trump’s allies have taken a major interest in European politics over the last 18 months, attempting to boost far-right leaders in Albania, Germany, and Poland. Now, Vice President JD Vance is aiming to boost MAGA’s closest ally on the continent: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Vance reportedly [...]

Asia seeks coal amid Iran conflict, Israel expands its war within a war, Chile’s Kast builds a wall

Workers are unloading coal from a cargo ship on the Turag River in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on May 06, 2024.

Workers are unloading coal from a cargo ship on the Turag River in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on May 06, 2024.

Imago Images
Iran conflict has Asia looking for coalMuch as Europe did when Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago, Asia is turning to a retro, highly-polluting fuel source as the Iran conflict limits the supply of liquefied natural gas: coal. The continent relies heavily on natural gas for its electricity, much of it imported – in the [...]

Israel says it killed Iran’s security chief, US considers tying Zambia’s HIV aid to minerals access, Cuba’s power grid cuts out

March 13, 2026, Tehran, Iran: ALI LARIJANI (C), Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, participates in the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day rally, a commemoration in support of the Palestinian people on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Tehran.

March 13, 2026, Tehran, Iran: ALI LARIJANI (C), Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, participates in the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day rally, a commemoration in support of the Palestinian people on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Tehran.

Supreme National Security Counci via ZUMA Press Wire
Israel says it has killed Iran’s security chief, as war drags onAli Larijani, who was head of the Islamic Republic’s influential security council and had effectively run the country since Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s death, was killed in a strike overnight, Israel has said. Tehran has not confirmed his death. If it is true, Larijani would be the [...]

Trump asks for help reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict rages on, Ugandan opposition leader flees

​U.S. President Donald Trump walks as he arrives back at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 15, 2026.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks as he arrives back at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 15, 2026.

REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz
Trump demands global help to reopen the Strait of HormuzTwo weeks into his war against Iran, the US president is now calling on other countries to send forces to help secure the Strait of Hormuz. At the moment, Iran is allowing only a handful of (mostly China-bound) tankers to pass through without threat of mines, drones, or missile attacks. [...]