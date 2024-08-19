Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Political mini crossword: DNC edition


Get excited for this year's Democratic National Convention by solving this puzzle that will quiz you on this year's and famous moments from past conventions.

crosswordmini crossworddncdemocratic national conventionpolitical mini crossword

Today In 60 Seconds

Ukraine's capture of POWs undermines Russia's narrative

UK far-right riots and Elon Musk's role

What Tim Walz adds to Kamala Harris' campaign

Why Putin agreed to the US-Russia prisoner swap

Biden's Supreme Court reform has zero chance of becoming law

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest