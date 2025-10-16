Menu Icon
Egypt's path to economic stability with Rania Al-Mashat

October 16, 2025
GZERO Staff
Egypt's path to economic stability with Rania Al-Mashatplay icon

As a landmark Gaza ceasefire reshapes Middle East stability, what does it mean for Egypt’s growth outlook?

Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat tells GZERO’s Tony Maciulis the deal is “a monumental moment” and durable. “There’s no development without stability and peace,” she says, citing urgent Gaza reconstruction.

Despite recent changes, Egypt achieved a 5% economic growth, fueled by strategic reforms and a robust tourism sector. Highlighting progress, Al-Mashat shared Egypt's success in attracting over $17 billion in private sector investment, focusing on key industries like ICT and manufacturing. She notes, “Our economy has been rebounding, recovering very steadily.”

This conversation is presented by GZERO in partnership with Microsoft.. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical discussions on the geopolitical and technological trends shaping our world.

