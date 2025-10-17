Every job will be reshaped by AI, says World Bank’s Christine Qiang
Artificial intelligence is transforming the global workforce, but its impact looks different across economies.
Christine Qiang, Global Director in the World Bank’s Digital Vice Presidency, tells GZERO Media’s Tony Maciulis that while “every single job will be reshaped,” developing countries are seeing faster growth in demand for AI skills than high-income nations.
Connectivity remains a critical foundation. “So many people still don't have energy, and many have digital access, but they are not using it,” Qiang notes, stressing the importance of affordable, reliable infrastructure.
She highlights data as “the new electricity” for developing economies to leapfrog into the AI era, provided global governance keeps large language models open and inclusive.
