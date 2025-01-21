DVF in Davos: A fashion icon is still fighting for gender equality
“I wanted to be a woman in charge,” Diane von Furstenberg said. “And I became a conduit for a certain freedom.”
The iconic fashion designer, who changed women’s apparel 50 years ago with the “wrap dress,” has long been a champion of gender equality. This week in Davos, her work earned her a Crystal Award, presented annually by the World Economic Forum to creators and innovators making a positive impact on society.
DVF, in the rare stratosphere of stars known by just their initials, sat down with GZERO’s Tony Maciulis to talk about bridging the gender gap, the “masculine wave” currently in politics and business, what it means for diversity initiatives, and how she views her legacy decades into her historic career.
She reflected on the power of a “little dress” that built her career, her own inspirations including German actress and singer Marlene Dietrich, and why she has hope for the creative women of Gen Z.