Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.

Trending Now

scroll to top arrow or icon
UN General AssemblyVirtual EventsInterviewsAI & SocietyPodcastsAbout

IMF's Kristalina Georgieva: We help countries build resilience to handle shocks

October 03, 2024
GZERO Staff
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva: We help countries build resilience to handle shocks

In a GZERO Global Stage discussion at the 79th UN General Assembly, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed pride in the institution’s proactive response during a period marked by global crises. Georgieva emphasized that the IMF’s role extends beyond financial aid by helping countries build strong policies and institutions, ensuring resilience in the face of shocks.

“We are growing this year 3.2%, next year 3.2%. And it is because of this foundation that has been built over the decades of strong policies and good institutions. Where you have it, shocks do not crush you.”

However, Georgieva emphasizes that as the world evolves, so too must the IMF. She highlights how the IMF recently added a third chair for Sub-Saharan Africa to enhance representation and legitimacy in its governance structure.“

If you want to be respected and legitimate, we have to show that we are not stuck in our glorious past, that we are forward leaning, so countries can think of us as their family, that it is inclusive and embracing all of our members.” Click here to watch the full conversation.

Watch more from Global Stage.



From Your Site Articles
global stagekristalina georgievagzerocovidglobal financial systemworld economyimf

More from Global Stage

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

Ian Bremmer: Russia, China and other factors are driving geopolitical recession

Ian Bremmer: Russia, China and other factors are driving geopolitical recession

In a Global Stage livestream discussion from the 79th UN General Assembly, Ian Bremmer explained the concept of a "geopolitical recession," a term he uses to describe the growing disconnect between global power dynamics and existing international frameworks.

How to protect elections in the age of AI

How to protect elections in the age of AI

GZERO Media, on the ground at the 2024 Munich Security Conference, held a Global Stage discussion on Feb. 17 entitled “Protecting Elections in the Age of AI.” We spoke with Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft; Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media; Fiona Hill, senior fellow for the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings; Eva Maydell, an EU parliamentarian and a lead negotiator of the EU Chips Act and Artificial Intelligence Act; Kersti Kaljulaid, the former president of Estonia; with European correspondent Maria Tadeo moderating. These thought leaders and experts discussed the implications of the rapid rise of AI amid this historic election year.

Czech president Petr Pavel: Ukraine war fatigue weakening NATO unity against Russia

In a GZERO Global Stage discussion at the 79th UN General Assembly, Czechia President Peter Pavel highlighted the evolving dynamics within NATO nearly two years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He acknowledged that initial unity, which surged in response to the shock of the invasion, has waned as war fatigue sets in.

Why true AI progress is dependent on collective engagement

Why true AI progress is dependent on collective engagement

AI’s impact on healthcare is expected to outpace education, according to Microsoft’s Brad Smith. AI is revolutionizing drug discovery and precision medicine, flowing naturally to doctors. But education evolves more slowly—tools alone aren't enough. It requires buy-in from teachers, students, and families. Smith emphasizes that while technology offers potential, true progress happens when people are brought along together on the journey, ensuring AI serves society.

How AI is tackling food security, disaster response and other global challenges

How AI is tackling food security, disaster response and other global challenges

AI for Good is more than a buzzword—it's a powerful tool tackling global challenges like food security, disaster response, and water conservation. Microsoft’s Brad Smith highlights real-world examples, such as using AI to analyze water data in Kenya, offering actionable solutions for governments and communities. Through collaborations with universities and NGOs, AI is driving progress on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, turning technology into a force for societal improvement.

AI & Society

AI's evolving role in society

AI's evolving role in society

AI & election security

AI & election security

What impact will AI have on gender equality?

What impact will AI have on gender equality?

Voters beware: Elections and the looming threat of deepfakes

Voters beware: Elections and the looming threat of deepfakes

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

About UsCareers PressContact Us Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
© 2024 GZERO Media. All Rights Reserved | A Eurasia Group company.
gzeromedia.com
GZERO Media logoMicrosoft logo