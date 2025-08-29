Menu Icon
PUPPET REGIME

Graphic Truth: 20 years since Katrina, Category 5 hurricane frequency is increasing

Eileen Zhang
Writer and Reporter
20 years ago, Hurricane Katrina devastated Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, killing nearly 1,400 people and destroying thousands of homes in the predominantly Black Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans. While Katrina remains the costliest US storm in history at $200 billion, it is just one of the increasingly frequent category 5 hurricanes to hit North America over the last 50 years.

