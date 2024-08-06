We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hollywood’s voices are coming to a chatbot near you
While the purpose of these voices is still unclear, Bloomberg suggested that they could power a Siri or Alexa-like personal assistant.
Meta has begun incorporating its generative AI model, Llama, into its apps: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. But its negotiations with Hollywood talent could rouse new tensions between actors — especially voice actors — and AI companies. Just last year, actors and writers went on strike against Hollywood studios over their use of AI, and video game voice actors just started striking last week.