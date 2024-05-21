We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Is it time for US AI companies to leave China?
Microsoft has asked 700-800 of its China-based employees working on cloud computing and artificial intelligence to leave the country, extending them offers of employment in different countries including the US. While these employees will have the option to stay put, the move signals Microsoft’s awareness that it may not be tenable to be a US company working on AI within China for much longer.
Last week, American and Chinese officials met to discuss artificial intelligence policy in Geneva, Switzerland. White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said US officials “raised concerns over the misuse of AI” by China (without giving specifics), which pushed back against American “restrictions and pressure” on their use of the technology. In the past two years, the Biden administration has imposed strict export controls limiting the flow of semiconductors to China and its allies, hampering its ability to train and run AI models and applications.Increasingly, companies are caught in the middle of these tensions — especially those like Microsoft and Amazon interested in serving both economies and tapping into China’s talent pool. The White House is also considering a new rule that would require licenses to sell cloud services to Chinese customers, a move that could further hinder Microsoft’s revenue in the country — and lodge the US government between China and the American firms they need to scale up AI capabilities.