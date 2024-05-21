Menu Icon
Is it time for US AI companies to leave China?

--FILE--View of the headquarters of Microsoft China Research and Development Group in Beijing, China, 30 September 2016.

--FILE--View of the headquarters of Microsoft China Research and Development Group in Beijing, China, 30 September 2016.

Oriental Image via Reuters Connect

Microsoft has asked 700-800 of its China-based employees working on cloud computing and artificial intelligence to leave the country, extending them offers of employment in different countries including the US. While these employees will have the option to stay put, the move signals Microsoft’s awareness that it may not be tenable to be a US company working on AI within China for much longer.

Last week, American and Chinese officials met to discuss artificial intelligence policy in Geneva, Switzerland. White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said US officials “raised concerns over the misuse of AI” by China (without giving specifics), which pushed back against American “restrictions and pressure” on their use of the technology. In the past two years, the Biden administration has imposed strict export controls limiting the flow of semiconductors to China and its allies, hampering its ability to train and run AI models and applications.

Increasingly, companies are caught in the middle of these tensions — especially those like Microsoft and Amazon interested in serving both economies and tapping into China’s talent pool. The White House is also considering a new rule that would require licenses to sell cloud services to Chinese customers, a move that could further hinder Microsoft’s revenue in the country — and lodge the US government between China and the American firms they need to scale up AI capabilities.
artificial intelligenceaiexport controlsus china tensionsus politicsus corporationsmultinationalschina

