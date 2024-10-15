Trending Now
We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
AMD has a fancy new chip to rival Nvidia
The US semiconductor designer AMD launched a new chip on Oct. 10. The Instinct MI325X is meant to compete with the upcoming Blackwell line of chips from market leader Nvidia.
Graphics processing chips from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel have been the lifeblood of the artificial intelligence boom, allowing the technology’s developers to train their powerful models and deploy them worldwide to users. Major tech companies have clamored to buy up valuable chips or pay to access large data centers full of them remotely through the cloud.
Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, claimed that the market for AI data centers will balloon by 60% a year and hit $500 billion by 2028. Still, investors weren’t convinced by what AMD showcased: The company’s stock fell 4% in trading Thursday, perhaps because AMD didn’t announce any big new deals with customers, though it bounced back 2% on Friday.
AMD’s new chips feature increased memory and a new architecture that the company promises will improve performance relative to prior models. Nvidia is expected to release its much-anticipated Blackwell chips by early next year, as the rivalry between the two most important AI chip designers in the world only gets hotter.