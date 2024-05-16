We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Graphic Truth: Most successful ice hockey teams
Ice hockey is by far the most popular sport in Canada, and the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens the most beloved NHL teams. Unsurprisingly, these two teams lead the pack in total Stanley Cup wins, while the Detroit Red Wings just south of the border boast third place in those ranks.
What is surprising: A Canadian NHL team has not won the Stanley Cup in over 30 years.
This year, two Canadian teams — the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks — remain in the playoffs. So, will 2024 be the year Canada brings home the biggest prize in hockey?