Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Port workers strike fear in consumers and Dems

Longshoremen carry signs and demonstrate to make their voices heard outside Red Hook Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 2, 2024.

Longshoremen carry signs and demonstrate to make their voices heard outside Red Hook Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 2, 2024.

Kyle Mazza/NurPhoto via Reuters
The heavily integrated nature of the US and Canadian economies means a strike by 45,000 members of the International Longshoreman’s Association – involving workers at 36 ports along the East and Gulf coasts – is being watched closely by politicians south and north of the border.

President Joe Biden has thus far refused to leverage the Taft-Hartley Act to intervene in the dispute, which impacts roughly half of US sea-borne imports, and more than half of the country’s containerized exports. That means supplies ranging from seafood and electronics to fruits and car parts are at risk. Biden’s facing increasing pressure from Democrats who fear that such a massive economic impact could spell trouble for them come Election Day.

North of the border, Canadian leaders are also worried about possible shortages, ranging from bananas to a lack of car parts to keep the auto industry moving. Now, the US strike has been compounded by a 72-hour work stoppage at the Port of Montreal, Canada’s second largest port, over wages and conditions. Similarly, the ILA wants a new agreement over salaries and limits on the use of automation.

Business groups have said that a three-day strike will result in a 15-day delay in unloading containers, which means much of the fresh produce being shipped through the East Coast ports will have no market value.

Canada’s auto parts sector says it will run out of inventory of imported components after a week or two. Since US$2.7 billion of goods and services move across the border every day, consumers can expect rising prices and a shortage of manufactured imports if the strike continues.

port workers strikedockworkerssupply chainslongshoremen strike

Today In 60 Seconds

Putin's nuclear policy revision is a sign of weakness

Japan’s new PM: What to expect

Can Zelensky's 'victory plan' bring peace to Ukraine?

Why Canadians are tired of Justin Trudeau

Ukraine frustrated by delay on long-range weapons

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest