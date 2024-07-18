We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Trouble in Freelandland?
There appears to be some tension behind the scenes between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his indispensable right-hand woman – Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chyrstia Freeland.
The trouble started on June 24, when the Liberals lost a by-election in what had been considered a safe Toronto seat. After the loss, rattled Liberals started to quietly suggest that Freeland, who represents the adjoining riding, should be replaced. On July 11, the Globe and Mail reported that senior people in Trudeau’s office were thinking of doing that. This resembled a leaked story that preceded the resignation of Trudeau’s last finance minister, Bill Morneau.
Trudeau is trying to recruit former Bank of England and Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, who may or may not be interested in Freeland’s job, which leaves her in an awkward position. On Sunday, Trudeau met with Carney to try to convince him to join the government, the Globe and Mail reported. Liberals hope Carney would be better able to communicate the government’s economic message, but some are skeptical about whether he would be anxious to climb onto what looks to be a sinking ship.
“The position looks like a poisoned chalice for Carney, who would be joining a deeply unpopular government that looks likely to be booted out of office at the next election,” said Eurasia Group analyst Graeme Thompson. “If he does take up the role of finance minister, it would likely be as a stepping stone towards a leadership campaign to replace Trudeau at the Liberal Party helm.”
Freeland, meanwhile, said Tuesday that she had a long conversation with Trudeau last Friday and that she still feels she enjoys his confidence. On Thursday, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan was preparing to announce his departure, which means Trudeau will need to shuffle his cabinet. Trudeau is holding a cabinet meeting Friday as pressure mounts for him to show he has some kind of a plan for a comeback.