Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Are we heading for a dystopian AI future?

Are we heading for a dystopian AI future?
- YouTube
youtu.be
The last five years have brought big changes to social media and the online experience, but are users better off for it? Chatbots and AI-generated content proliferate in social feeds. Twitter/X and, just recently, Meta have stopped fact-checking content to prioritize "free speech." As platforms like BlueSky emerge, toxicity and arguments might decrease, but it also leads to a more fragmented and atomized society, with no 'town square' to debate big issues. On GZERO World, Atlantic CEO Nicholas Thompson joins Ian Bremmer to discuss the seismic shifts in the social media landscape and the implications of AI-driven communication. Thompson says social media is less important than five years ago, and we no longer have shared space for meaningful political and cultural exchange. Meta's recent experiment with AI-generated profiles has Thompson worried about a future where humans interact more with bots than real people. How do we balance technological progress with preserving authentic human connections?

“It’s a dystopian future where you no longer know if you’re talking to a person or you’re talking to a bot, and the bot knows more about you than you know about yourself,” Thompson warns, “The bot does not love you but does want your money, and knows to communicate so you feel love, give money, and the bot gets what it wants. That’s the worst future.”

Watch full episode: Big Tech under Trump 2.0

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, airs nationwide on US public television stations (check local listings).

New digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube. Don't miss an episode: subscribe to GZERO's YouTube channel and turn on notifications (🔔).

From Your Site Articles
big techgzero world with ian bremmerian bremmertech policytrump 2.0us tech firmsnicholas thompsontrumpai governanceai disinformationartificial intelligencemetabotsai

Latest Videos

Global Stage Interviews

Navigating global trade during uncertain times

DVF in Davos: A fashion icon is still fighting for gender equality
Global Stage Interviews

DVF in Davos: A fashion icon is still fighting for gender equality

From Davos: How global leaders are grappling with Trump’s return
Quick Take

From Davos: How global leaders are grappling with Trump’s return

How Biden’s presidency will be remembered
US Politics

How Biden’s presidency will be remembered

Ian Bremmer on the forces behind the geopolitical recession
Quick Take

Ian Bremmer on the forces behind the geopolitical recession

Putin makes a stunning accusation at Trump
Puppet Regime

Putin makes a stunning accusation at Trump