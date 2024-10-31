Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Hard Numbers: Kremlin hits Google with zeroes, Chileans demand tighter borders, Americans suffer election anxiety, Mount Fuji is missing something

Google logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen photographed with a Russian flag in the background for an illustration.

Google logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen photographed with a Russian flag in the background for an illustration.

Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Reuters
Creative Director, Senior Editor/Producer
www.twitter.com/saosasha
https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexander-kliment-789b4129/
www.instagram.com/youngnevsky
20 decillion: The Kremlin hit Google with a fine of $20 decillion on behalf of Russian broadcasters banned by the company’s subsidiary, YouTube. Russia says the $20,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 — more than a million trillion times larger than the size of the entire global economy but still nearly 70 zeroes smaller than a “googol” – is symbolic. There aren’t enough zeroes in the world to convey how minimal the chances are of Google paying the Kremlin a single cent.

96: How popular is the idea of tighter immigration restrictions in Chile? Some 96% of the country now favors reducing the influx of foreigners, according to a new poll. Chile, a relatively prosperous country that has long had a relatively lax border policy, saw its foreign-born population surge by 25% between 2018 and 2022, driven largely by the mass exodus from Venezuela. A backlash against migrants, partly shaped by the 2021 presidential election, has continued to grow.

70: Roughly 70% of Americans are feeling anxious or frustrated about the election, according to a new AP/NORC poll. If you are one of the afflicted, find someone among the 36% who report feeling “excited” about the upcoming vote. Who are these people?

130: Japan’s Mount Fuji is missing something right now: snow. The peak’s iconic snowcap usually begins forming in October, and never in 130 years of records has it gone without one this late in the month. The summer of 2024 was tied with 2023 for Japan’s hottest ever.
googlechileimmigrationelections 20242024 electionselection anxietymount fujirussia

Latest Videos

State of the World

Ian Bremmer: AI and clean energy are reshaping the US-China rivalry

Putin pulls up to Trump's Madison Square Garden rally
Puppet Regime

Putin pulls up to Trump's Madison Square Garden rally

How can we produce more food for the world, sustainably?
Global Stage Interviews

How can we produce more food for the world, sustainably?

After Israel's response to Iran, what's next?
Quick Take

After Israel's response to Iran, what's next?

What does Russia give in exchange for North Korean troops?
Europe

What does Russia give in exchange for North Korean troops?

The gap between Americans' perception of the economy and reality
Global Stage Interviews

The gap between Americans' perception of the economy and reality