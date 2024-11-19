Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Europe's biggest concerns about Trump's return

Europe's biggest concerns about Trump's return
- YouTube
youtu.be
Host, Europe In 60 Seconds
https://x.com/carlbildt
https://www.linkedin.com/in/carl-bildt-13818789/

Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Sweden and co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations, shares his perspective on European politics from Delhi, India.

Is Europe prepared for a Trump presidency?

And that's of course the big issue around every capital of Europe. There are two major issues and concerns.

One of them, obviously, the Russian war against Ukraine. What will be the US policy? Trump has promised to make peace within 24 hours. That's not going to happen. Putin is determined to continue this particular war. What would be the consequences then? Is Trump going to throw Ukraine under the bus, abandon support and thus abandon de facto concerns for the security of Europe? How would Europe react to that big issue?

Second big issue, tariffs. Trump has said that tariffs is the word that he loves most of all words. And he said that he's going to impose 10, 20% tariffs on all imports and far more on imports, of course, from China. That's going to have hugely negative effects for the global economy, also for the European economy, US economy and everyone else. What's going to be the European reaction to that? Counter tariffs or trying to line up with other global trade actors to preserve as much as we can, open up a big global trading system? Huge issues. No answer until by January 20th we know what the Trump administration is going to do. One conclusion, fairly obvious; we better buckle up.

From Your Site Articles
europeus electionus foreign policyeuropean unionukrainecarl bildttrump 2.0tarifftrump tariffstrump

Latest Videos

World

Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia. What's next?

Should we be worried about population decline?
GZERO World Clips

Should we be worried about population decline?

Global leaders scramble to align with Trump
Quick Take

Global leaders scramble to align with Trump

Why the world is facing a population crisis
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Why the world is facing a population crisis

Should we rethink the global aging crisis?
Ian Explains

Should we rethink the global aging crisis?

Trump, Putin, and Xi want to have more babies
Puppet Regime

Trump, Putin, and Xi want to have more babies