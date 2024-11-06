Europe's reaction to US election win: gloom and despair

Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Sweden and co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations, shares his perspective on European politics from Stockholm, Sweden.

This is Carl Bildt in Stockholm. I’m going to do one question this morning.

What’s the mood on this side of the Atlantic after the US election?

Well, I think it can be summed up fairly shortly: gloom and despair in Brussels and Kyiv, jubilation in expectations in Budapest, and a determination to press on in Moscow and Tel Aviv. That’s roughly, it.