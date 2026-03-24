Trump’s comments on social media yesterday morning sent fuel prices tumbling, as investors increased their hopes for a swift end to the Iran conflict. But right before the post, there was a flurry of activity between oil traders, per a Financial Times analysis of Bloomberg data. The well-timed trades have raised eyebrows among market strategists, while the White House has denied allegations of sharing insider knowledge.
Hard Numbers
Hard number: Crude timing
Natalie Johnson
By Zac WeiszMarch 24, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.