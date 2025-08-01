Hard Numbers: Mass political jailing in Pakistan, Musk funding Trump even as they feuded, Russia claims win in eastern Ukraine, Peruvian utility workers find 1,000-year-old remains

108: Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court jailed 108 members of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for protesting Khan’s arrest in 2023. The cricketer-turned-politician was arrested on corruption charges after running afoul of Pakistan’s military, who have historically dominated the country’s politics.

$15 million: Tesla owner Elon Musk donated $15 million in late June to a trio of Republican campaign committees – including a super PAC that backs President Donald Trump – even as he was publicly feuding with the president and threatening to launch a new political party.

16: After a 16-month battle, Russia claims it has captured the strategic town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv denies the report, but a Russian military unit posted a video showing a paratrooper raising a Russian flag there. Moscow has been slowly but steadily gaining ground in Eastern Ukraine for months, although at a staggeringly high cost in manpower and equipment