Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

DHS to probe Secret Service over Trump shooting

​Members of the U.S. Secret Service Counter Sniper team stand guard near Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., July 15, 2024.

Members of the U.S. Secret Service Counter Sniper team stand guard near Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., July 15, 2024.

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security’s independent Inspector General announced it was investigating the Secret Service’s handling of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

The office did not say precisely when it had opened the investigation, which will run parallel to the independent review ordered by President Joe Biden.

The probe will focus on how the Secret Service failed to prevent the gunman from climbing onto a nearby roof with a clear shot at the former president. The lapse is particularly damning given that the White House was aware at the time of an alleged Iranian plot to kill Trump.

To be clear there is no known connection between Iran and the shooter, whose motives remain murky. He seems to have been a lonely, bullied young man with no prior criminal history, but easy access to firearms.

The security failure has drawn intense scrutiny, particularly from Republicans. House Speaker Mike Johnsonurged Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle to resign, and the House Oversight Committee said it would subpoena her if she failed to appear voluntarily for a hearing next Monday. Meanwhile, just 20% of Americans polled say they are confident the Service can do its most important job.
department of homeland securitytrump assassination attempttrump shootingthomas matthew crooksinvestigationsecuritysecret service

Today In 60 Seconds

Why Trump really wanted JD Vance as running mate

Trump's pick for VP: JD Vance

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Will the Trump attack shift GOP approach at the RNC?

NATO Summit: Biden's uncertain future worries US allies

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest