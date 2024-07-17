We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
DHS to probe Secret Service over Trump shooting
On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security’s independent Inspector General announced it was investigating the Secret Service’s handling of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
The office did not say precisely when it had opened the investigation, which will run parallel to the independent review ordered by President Joe Biden.
The probe will focus on how the Secret Service failed to prevent the gunman from climbing onto a nearby roof with a clear shot at the former president. The lapse is particularly damning given that the White House was aware at the time of an alleged Iranian plot to kill Trump.
To be clear there is no known connection between Iran and the shooter, whose motives remain murky. He seems to have been a lonely, bullied young man with no prior criminal history, but easy access to firearms.The security failure has drawn intense scrutiny, particularly from Republicans. House Speaker Mike Johnsonurged Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle to resign, and the House Oversight Committee said it would subpoena her if she failed to appear voluntarily for a hearing next Monday. Meanwhile, just 20% of Americans polled say they are confident the Service can do its most important job.