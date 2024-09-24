Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Live from the United Nations
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Israel’s UN ambassador says Israel “not eager” to invade Lebanon

​Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon addresses journalists at UNGA on Sept. 24, 2024.

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon addresses journalists at UNGA on Sept. 24, 2024.

John Haltiwanger/GZERO Media

UNITED NATIONS — Tensions in the Middle East loom heavy over the UN General Assembly in New York City this week. Escalating fighting between Israel and Hezbollah is raising concerns that an even more intense regional conflict is on the horizon amid the already devastating war in Gaza.

But Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the UN, on Tuesday told reporters at UN headquarters that Israel is “not eager” to launch a ground invasion of Lebanon. Israel prefers a diplomatic solution to the hostilities, Danon said. But if that fails, the Jewish state will use “other methods to show to the other side that we mean business,” he added.

“We are determined to protect the civilians of Israel,” Danon said, adding that Israel will do whatever is necessary to return residents who’ve been evacuated from northern Israel to their homes.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday said that Israel’s prosecution of the war in Gaza amounted to the “collective punishment” of Palestinians in the enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to address his fellow world leaders at UNGA on Friday. We’ll be watching to see how Netanyahu responds to such criticism, and whether he’ll offer any indication of Israel’s next steps in Gaza and in the fight against Hezbollah.
hezbollahlebanonmiddle eastgazaungaisrael

Today In 60 Seconds

Can Zelensky's 'victory plan' bring peace to Ukraine?

Why Canadians are tired of Justin Trudeau

Ukraine frustrated by delay on long-range weapons

Trump-Harris debate: What to expect

Why Egypt and Turkey finally resumed relations

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest