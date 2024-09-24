Trending Now
Israel’s UN ambassador says Israel “not eager” to invade Lebanon
UNITED NATIONS — Tensions in the Middle East loom heavy over the UN General Assembly in New York City this week. Escalating fighting between Israel and Hezbollah is raising concerns that an even more intense regional conflict is on the horizon amid the already devastating war in Gaza.
But Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the UN, on Tuesday told reporters at UN headquarters that Israel is “not eager” to launch a ground invasion of Lebanon. Israel prefers a diplomatic solution to the hostilities, Danon said. But if that fails, the Jewish state will use “other methods to show to the other side that we mean business,” he added.
“We are determined to protect the civilians of Israel,” Danon said, adding that Israel will do whatever is necessary to return residents who’ve been evacuated from northern Israel to their homes.
Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday said that Israel’s prosecution of the war in Gaza amounted to the “collective punishment” of Palestinians in the enclave.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to address his fellow world leaders at UNGA on Friday. We’ll be watching to see how Netanyahu responds to such criticism, and whether he’ll offer any indication of Israel’s next steps in Gaza and in the fight against Hezbollah.