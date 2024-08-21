Menu Icon
“Not COVID,” but caution: WHO on high alert as new mpox strain spreads

A drone view of a Liberian-flagged cargo ship anchored after Argentine authorities quarantined it on the Parana River over a suspected case of mpox onboard, according to the government, in San Lorenzo, Argentina August 21, 2024.

REUTERS/Tomas Cuesta

A drone view of a Liberian-flagged cargo ship anchored after Argentine authorities quarantined it on the Parana River over a suspected case of mpox onboard, according to the government, in San Lorenzo, Argentina August 21, 2024.

REUTERS/Tomas Cuesta
Argentina has quarantined a cargo ship in the Parana River over a suspected case of the new, more dangerous, strain of mpox onboard, and Thailand confirmed on Wednesday that the country suspects it has its first case of the strain. The news comes as global public health authorities raise the alarm about the faster-spreading variant of the virus, which has surged in central and eastern Africa.

So far in 2024, central and eastern Africa have had over 17,000 infections and more than 500 people die from mpox.

Mpox is a viral infection that causes pus-filled lesions and flu-like symptoms. It is usually mild but can kill. It is normally transmitted from person to person through close contact with respiratory secretions, inflected skin lesions, or recently contaminated objects.

Why is this strain different? The new clade 1b strain has caused concern because it seems to spread more easily through routine close contact, and it is affecting women and children in larger numbers. It is fatal in about 3.6% of cases, especially for children.

Although the World Health Organization has issued a global public health emergency warning, it insists this “is not the new COVID,” and that the spread can be controlled through public health efforts while the new strain is studied.

