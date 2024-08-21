We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
“Not COVID,” but caution: WHO on high alert as new mpox strain spreads
So far in 2024, central and eastern Africa have had over 17,000 infections and more than 500 people die from mpox.
Mpox is a viral infection that causes pus-filled lesions and flu-like symptoms. It is usually mild but can kill. It is normally transmitted from person to person through close contact with respiratory secretions, inflected skin lesions, or recently contaminated objects.
Why is this strain different? The new clade 1b strain has caused concern because it seems to spread more easily through routine close contact, and it is affecting women and children in larger numbers. It is fatal in about 3.6% of cases, especially for children.
Although the World Health Organization has issued a global public health emergency warning, it insists this “is not the new COVID,” and that the spread can be controlled through public health efforts while the new strain is studied.