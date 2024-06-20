Menu Icon
RFK Jr hits a roadblock

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to attendees during a press conference in New York, U.S., May 1, 2024.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to attendees during a press conference in New York, U.S., May 1, 2024.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Robert Kennedy Jr. is falling further behind in the race for the White House. The independent presidential candidate won’t qualify to appear in next Thursday’s televised presidential debate because, contrary to claims made by his campaign, he hasn’t gathered enough signatures to appear on enough state ballots to reach 270 electoral votes. He has also failed to reach 15% support in enough approved national polls. (He got three but needed four.) In response, Kennedy filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission accusing CNN, which will host the debate, of violating campaign finance law.

Another sign of trouble: Kennedy’s campaign raised just $2.6 million in May, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission. In April, it reportedly brought in $10.7 million, but $8 million of that was donated by Kennedy’s vice-presidential running mate, wealthy philanthropist Nicole Shanahan. No word on whether Shanahan will continue giving to the campaign.

It remains unclear whether Kennedy’s candidacy poses a bigger threat to President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump, but both men would prefer to avoid the uncertainty RFK’s campaign might create.

independent candidatepresidential debaterobert kennedy jrwhite house racerfk jr

