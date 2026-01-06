Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Top Risks of 2026 WATCH RECORDING
What We're Watching

What We’re Watching: Europe meets over Ukrainian security guarantees, Central African Republic reelects old leader, Israeli foreign minister visits Somaliland

​Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is received by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on January 6, 2026.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is received by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on January 6, 2026, as part of a summit of the Coalition of the Willing.

Antonin Burat / Le Pictorium
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson
See Full Bio
January 06, 2026

Trump’s shadow looms over Ukraine security talks in Paris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting European leaders and US officials today in Paris for the latest round of peace talks on Ukraine, where they will discuss how a potential ceasefire with Russia would be monitored and upheld. The meeting comes just a few days after US President Donald Trump reiterated his desire for the US to take control of Greenland, a self-ruling Danish island, a move European leaders condemned and said would spell trouble for the NATO alliance. With the US preoccupied with its own hemisphere right now, Europe may decide to take matters related to Ukrainian security guarantees into its own hands.

Another African nation reelects older leader in controversial fashion

The Central African Republic’s 68-year-old President Faustin Archange Touadéra cruised to a third term in office, reportedly winning 76% of the vote. The opposition boycotted the election, citing concerns about electoral fairness and a recent referendum that removed term limits. Touadéra’s regime, which has repressed opponents, still faces threats, principally from mostly-Muslim militant groups: in 2013, one such group ousted then-President François Bozizé, prompting the government to broker peace deals with rebel factions – some of which have since withdrawn. CAR is also facing problems with the Russian government, a traditional ally: Moscow wants the gold-rich nation to use the government-run African Corps for its security services, rather than the private mercenary group Wagner.

Israel has strategic reasons for building Somaliland links

A week after Israel became the first country in the world to recognize Somaliland, a region of Somalia that declared independence in 1991, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar made the first diplomatic visit earlier today to Hargesia, the de facto capital. Sa’ar met with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. There are strategic regions for Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, per experts, including the country’s position near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, through which nearly a third of the world’s shipping passes. The country could also provide Israel with a potential launchpad to strike the Iran-backed Houthi rebels across the Gulf of Aden, if necessary.

europeus-europe tiesrussiaukrainecentral african republictouaderawagner groupisraelsomalilandabdullahirussia-ukraine war

Latest Videos

The biggest geopolitical risks of 2026 revealedplay icon
GZERO Live

The biggest geopolitical risks of 2026 revealed

Maduro ousted in US raid, a major win for Trump
Quick Take

Maduro ousted in US raid, a major win for Trump

The 2025 Puppet Regime year in review
Puppet Regime

The 2025 Puppet Regime year in review

Trump–Zelensky meeting at Mar-a-Lago
ask ian

Trump–Zelensky meeting at Mar-a-Lago

Protests against AI rock the North Pole
Puppet Regime

Protests against AI rock the North Pole

Beyond Gaza and Ukraine: The wars the world is ignoring
GZERO World Clips

Beyond Gaza and Ukraine: The wars the world is ignoring

More For You

What We’re Watching: Iran’s protests won’t end, Starmer eyes closer EU relations, South Korea’s Lee visits Beijing

Protesters demonstrate against poor economic conditions in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 29, 2025.​

Protesters demonstrate against poor economic conditions in Tehran, Iran, with some shopkeepers closing their stores on in response to ongoing hardships and fluctuations in the national currency, on Dec. 29, 2025.

Fars News Agency via ZUMA Press Wire
Violent Iranian protests stretch into second weekDemonstrations in Iran over the government’s handling of the economy – the largest in three years – continued over the weekend and turned deadly amid clashes with security forces, with a human rights agency reporting that 20 protesters have been killed. Iranian leaders delivered contrasting [...]

Venezuela after Maduro: the key questions now.

A photograph posted by U.S. President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account shows him sitting next to CIA Director John Ratcliffe as they watch the U.S. military operation in Venezuela from Trump's Mar a Lago resort, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 3, 2026.

A photograph posted by U.S. President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account shows him sitting next to CIA Director John Ratcliffe as they watch the U.S. military operation in Venezuela from Trump's Mar a Lago resort, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 3, 2026.

@realDonaldTrump/Handout via REUTERS
The stunning US removal of Nicolás Maduro opens up a number of questions. Here are several to watch in the coming days and weeks. If there are others that you have, let us know here.How will Venezuelans react? Maduro was a deeply unpopular leader in Venezuela. Under his rule, millions fled the once-wealthy country amid twin political and [...]

What We’re Watching: Protests in Iran, Saudi-UAE feud escalates in Yemen, Peruvian shamans deliver their top risks

Protesters demonstrate against poor economic conditions in Tehran, Iran, on December 29, 2025.

Protesters demonstrate against poor economic conditions in Tehran, Iran, on December 29, 2025, with some shopkeepers closing their stores in response to ongoing hardships and fluctuations in the national currency.

ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect
With economy in dire straits, Iranians take to the streetsIran saw its largest protest in three years on Monday, as traders and shopkeepers in Tehran shut their stores to show their displeasure at the government’s handling of the economy. The demonstrations are notable amid Iran’s intensified crackdown on dissent, including arrests of opposition [...]

What We’re Watching: Mar-a-Lago diplomacy, Saudi reportedly hits UAE-backed group in Yemen, Another Thai-Cambodian ceasefire under threat

​US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands at the Mar-a-Lago club, in Palm Beach, Florida, USA, on December 28, 2025.

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a press conference after their lunch meeting at the Mar-a-Lago club, in Palm Beach, Florida, USA, on December 28, 2025.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump hails progress after Mar-a-Lago meeting with ZelenskyAfter meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine are “closer than ever” to a peace deal. Trump had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone prior to the meeting. The [...]