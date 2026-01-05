Skip to content
What We're Watching: Iran's protests won't end, Starmer eyes closer EU relations, South Korea's Lee visits Beijing

Protesters demonstrate against poor economic conditions in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 29, 2025.​

Protesters demonstrate against poor economic conditions in Tehran, Iran, with some shopkeepers closing their stores on in response to ongoing hardships and fluctuations in the national currency, on Dec. 29, 2025.

Zac Weisz
January 05, 2026
Zac Weisz

Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.
Violent Iranian protests stretch into second week

Demonstrations in Iran over the government’s handling of the economy – the largest in three years – continued over the weekend and turned deadly amid clashes with security forces, with a human rights agency reporting that 20 protesters have been killed. Iranian leaders delivered contrasting responses to the unrest: President Masoud Pezeshkian called on the Interior Ministry to take a “kind and responsible” approach, while Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that rioters should be “put in their place.” US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, reiterated his pledge on Sunday to take action against Iran if protesters face violence.

Wouldn’t EU just know it

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday that the United Kingdom should align more closely with European Union markets “if it’s in our national interest,” a signal that the Labour government may try to undo certain aspects of Brexit. He’s repeatedly stressed that the UK won’t rejoin the single market or customs union, which it quit after voting to leave the EU a decade ago. Starmer’s past views on the UK’s exit are nonetheless clear: he campaigned for Remain ahead of the 2016 referendum, and called on his party to back a reversal of Brexit ahead of the 2019 general election. As such, his language yesterday will rattle Brexiteers.

South Korea’s leader to test China relations

Stepping into Beijing yesterday for the start of his four-day visit, President Lee Jae-myung became the first South Korean leader to visit China since 2019. He holds a summit Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where he is expected to push for the full denuclearization of the Korean peninsula – this comes after North Korea tested hypersonic missiles on Sunday. In the past, China has openly opposed North Korea’s push to obtain nuclear weapons, but has softened its language in recent years. Lee is also expected to request that China ends its unofficial ban on South Korea’s impressive array of cultural content (although Chinese residents have reportedly found a way to watch the hit show “Squid Games”). Although South Korea has been an ally of the West, Lee has struck a more warmer tone toward China than his predecessors. Will it pay off?

Venezuela after Maduro: the key questions now.

A photograph posted by U.S. President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account shows him sitting next to CIA Director John Ratcliffe as they watch the U.S. military operation in Venezuela from Trump's Mar a Lago resort, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 3, 2026.

A photograph posted by U.S. President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account shows him sitting next to CIA Director John Ratcliffe as they watch the U.S. military operation in Venezuela from Trump's Mar a Lago resort, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 3, 2026.

The stunning US removal of Nicolás Maduro opens up a number of questions. Here are several to watch in the coming days and weeks. If there are others that you have, let us know here.How will Venezuelans react? Maduro was a deeply unpopular leader in Venezuela. Under his rule, millions fled the once-wealthy country amid twin political and [...]

What We’re Watching: Protests in Iran, Saudi-UAE feud escalates in Yemen, Peruvian shamans deliver their top risks

Protesters demonstrate against poor economic conditions in Tehran, Iran, on December 29, 2025.

Protesters demonstrate against poor economic conditions in Tehran, Iran, on December 29, 2025, with some shopkeepers closing their stores in response to ongoing hardships and fluctuations in the national currency.

With economy in dire straits, Iranians take to the streetsIran saw its largest protest in three years on Monday, as traders and shopkeepers in Tehran shut their stores to show their displeasure at the government’s handling of the economy. The demonstrations are notable amid Iran’s intensified crackdown on dissent, including arrests of opposition [...]

What We’re Watching: Mar-a-Lago diplomacy, Saudi reportedly hits UAE-backed group in Yemen, Another Thai-Cambodian ceasefire under threat

​US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands at the Mar-a-Lago club, in Palm Beach, Florida, USA, on December 28, 2025.

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a press conference after their lunch meeting at the Mar-a-Lago club, in Palm Beach, Florida, USA, on December 28, 2025.

Trump hails progress after Mar-a-Lago meeting with ZelenskyAfter meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine are “closer than ever” to a peace deal. Trump had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone prior to the meeting. The [...]

What We’re Watching: Yemeni ministers back rebel group, US surveillance planes fly over Nigeria, Myanmar to hold elections amid civil war

Pro-democracy protesters carry portraits of North Yemen's late president Ibrahim al-Hamdi.

Pro-democracy protesters carry portraits of North Yemen's late president Ibrahim al-Hamdi.

Group of Yemeni ministers announce support for UAE-backed rebel coalitionIn the latest twist to Yemen’s decade-long civil war, a group of government ministers declared support for the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), a rebel group that broke the war’s deadlock earlier this month by seizing control of the oil-rich Handramout region. [...]