Violent Iranian protests stretch into second week

Demonstrations in Iran over the government’s handling of the economy – the largest in three years – continued over the weekend and turned deadly amid clashes with security forces, with a human rights agency reporting that 20 protesters have been killed. Iranian leaders delivered contrasting responses to the unrest: President Masoud Pezeshkian called on the Interior Ministry to take a “kind and responsible” approach, while Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that rioters should be “put in their place.” US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, reiterated his pledge on Sunday to take action against Iran if protesters face violence.

Wouldn’t EU just know it

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday that the United Kingdom should align more closely with European Union markets “if it’s in our national interest,” a signal that the Labour government may try to undo certain aspects of Brexit. He’s repeatedly stressed that the UK won’t rejoin the single market or customs union, which it quit after voting to leave the EU a decade ago. Starmer’s past views on the UK’s exit are nonetheless clear: he campaigned for Remain ahead of the 2016 referendum, and called on his party to back a reversal of Brexit ahead of the 2019 general election. As such, his language yesterday will rattle Brexiteers.

South Korea’s leader to test China relations