Ian Bremmer and Amina Mohammed on the promise and peril of AI
In a GZERO Global Stage discussion at the 79th UN General Assembly, Ian Bremmer and Amina Mohammed emphasized the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and address global inequities.
Bremmer noted that AI could be the key to achieving goals like clean water access and reducing hunger, pointing out the transformative power AI could bring in the coming years.
"AI is your opportunity," Bremmer said. He highlighted the importance of capacity building, standard setting, and ensuring that the Global South has a seat at the table in AI governance efforts, noting that AI has the potential to move the world towards meaningful progress by 2030.
Amina Mohammed echoed this sentiment but urged caution, emphasizing the need for responsible deployment of AI. "It's really exciting, it's scary, and we're not ready," she said, stressing the importance of investments and proper infrastructure to ensure AI benefits humanity as a whole. Mohammed underscored the responsibility of global leaders to ensure checks and balances are in place as AI continues to evolve.
Bremmer and Mohammed spoke during GZERO's Global Stage livestream, "Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future," an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF'd, and GZERO Media's Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.