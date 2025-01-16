Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.

Trending Now

scroll to top arrow or icon
World Economic ForumParis Peace ForumIMF-World BankEventsInterviewsPodcastsAbout

Join us Jan. 22 from Davos for a Global Stage discussion on the AI economy

January 16, 2025
GZERO Media
LIVE PREMIERE: World Economic Forum at Davos 2025 | The AI Economy: An Engine for Local Growth | Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 | 11 AM ET | 5 PM CET | gzeromedia.com/globalstage | Global Stage GZERO X Microsoft

At this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, our Global Stage panel discussion, "The AI Economy: An Engine for Local Growth", will examine AI’s growing global impact, the potential for enormous benefits to society, and the investments necessary to ensure equitable diffusion and adoption of AI tools. As artificial intelligence continues to reshape economies, its potential to drive massive growth is undeniable. The International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates that through 2030, AI will contribute $19.9 trillion to global GDP and drive 3.5% growth. However, realizing this potential requires careful attention to how and where AI expands, and who is included in its growth.

Watch the live premiere on Wednesday, January 22 at 11 am ET/5 pm CET at gzeromedia.com/globalstage.

Participants:

  • Ian Bremmer, President and Founder, Eurasia Group and GZERO Media
  • Nadia Calviño, President, European Investment Bank
  • Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organization
  • Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft
  • Peng Xiao, CEO, G42

This livestream is the latest in the Webby-nominated Global Stage series, a partnership between GZERO and Microsoft that examines critical issues at the intersection of technology, politics, and society.

The AI Economy: An Engine for Local Growth

Live premiere: Wednesday, January 22 at 11 AM ET/ 5 PM CET

gzeromedia.com/globalstage

Add to Calendar




From Your Site Articles
aiartificial intelligencelivestreamian bremmerbrad smithglobal stagengozi okonjo-iwealapeng xiaonadia calviñoai economyworld economic forumdavosmicrosoftg42world trade organizationeuropean investment bank

More from Global Stage

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

The AI economy

The AI economy

What is the AI economy? The Global Stage series experts explain how artificial intelligence is creating a new economy.

How to protect elections in the age of AI

How to protect elections in the age of AI

GZERO Media, on the ground at the 2024 Munich Security Conference, held a Global Stage discussion on Feb. 17 entitled “Protecting Elections in the Age of AI.” We spoke with Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft; Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media; Fiona Hill, senior fellow for the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings; Eva Maydell, an EU parliamentarian and a lead negotiator of the EU Chips Act and Artificial Intelligence Act; Kersti Kaljulaid, the former president of Estonia; with European correspondent Maria Tadeo moderating. These thought leaders and experts discussed the implications of the rapid rise of AI amid this historic election year.

Why true AI progress is dependent on collective engagement

Why true AI progress is dependent on collective engagement

AI’s impact on healthcare is expected to outpace education, according to Microsoft’s Brad Smith. AI is revolutionizing drug discovery and precision medicine, flowing naturally to doctors. But education evolves more slowly—tools alone aren't enough. It requires buy-in from teachers, students, and families. Smith emphasizes that while technology offers potential, true progress happens when people are brought along together on the journey, ensuring AI serves society.

Nobelist Oleksandra Matviichuk on Russia-Ukraine war reshaping world order

Nobelist Oleksandra Matviichuk on Russia-Ukraine war reshaping world order

"Everything which we call normal life was ruined," said Ukrainian Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, during a GZERO Global Stage discussion at the 7th annual Paris Peace Forum.

Protecting science from rising populism is critical, says UNESCO's Gabriela Ramos

Protecting science from rising populism is critical, says UNESCO's Gabriela Ramos

In a GZERO Global Stage discussion at the 7th annual Paris Peace Forum, Gabriela Ramos, Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO, highlighted the crucial role of science in fostering peace and expressed concerns over rising populism undermining scientific efforts.

AI & Society

How AI is tackling food security, disaster response and other global challenges

How AI is tackling food security, disaster response and other global challenges

AI's evolving role in society

AI's evolving role in society

AI & election security

AI & election security

What impact will AI have on gender equality?

What impact will AI have on gender equality?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

About UsCareers PressContact Us Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
© 2025 GZERO Media. All Rights Reserved | A Eurasia Group company.
gzeromedia.com
GZERO Media logoMicrosoft logo