Trending Now
We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Chemtrail conspiracy takes flight over Alberta
British journalist Christopher Hitchens once described conspiracy theories as “the exhaust fumes of democracy.” But it is doubtful he was referring to so-called “chemtrails.” A slightly unhinged school of thought now has it that vapor trails in the sky are sprayed deliberately to poison or control the people below.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was asked about chemtrails at a town hall in Edmonton last weekend and, after being heckled for saying no one is allowed to spray anything over the province, conceded she’d been told the source might be the US Department of Defense, according to Global News.
A reporter who contacted the Pentagon was told they didn’t know what Smith was talking about and referred him to the North American Aerospace Defence Command, which said it is not conducting any flights that involve spraying chemicals.
One health expert dismissed the idea as a baseless, “ridiculous” conspiracy theory, while federal Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault said Smith’s comment was “simply bonkers.”
The premier later clarified that there is no evidence of chemtrails and she was simply sharing what she’d been told.
But, then again, she would say that …