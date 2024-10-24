Trending Now
We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: American Airlines fined over poor treatment, Millions of Canadians exposed to radon at home, McDonald’s tied to deadly E. coli outbreak, Mexico sees fatal shootout between troops and cartel members
50 million: American Airlines was fined $50 million by the US Transportation Department for allegedly mistreating passengers with disabilities. “The era of tolerating poor treatment of airline passengers with disabilities is over,” US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday. His department said the airline committed “numerous serious violations” of laws protecting passengers with disabilities, at times resulting in injuries.
10 million: Over 10 million Canadians live in homes with high levels of dangerous radon gas, which can cause lung cancer, according to a new study. Radon is colorless and odorless — it also happens to be radioactive. The study found that roughly 18% of Canadian homes have levels of radon gas above what Health Canada designates as safe.
10: The McDonald’s quarter pounder has been linked to a fatal E. coli outbreak that’s spread across 10 states, killing one person in Colorado and leading at least 49 to fall ill — with 10 hospitalized. Federal health investigators are looking into the matter, and the fast-food giant has pulled its famed juicy burger from the menu at a fifth of its US locations.
19: Mexican troops killed 19 suspected members of the Sinaloa cartel in a shootout this week, the Ministry of Defense said Tuesday. This comes amid rising violence in the region since the arrest of cartel co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada in the US back in July.