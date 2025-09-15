Menu Icon
HARD NUMBERS: Adolescence cleans up at Emmys, Canada unveils new housing agency, India-Pakistan rice wars paralyze the EU, sea levels put coastal Ozzies at risk

​Stephen Graham, winner of Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Owen Cooper, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Erin Doherty, Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for "Adolescence", Best Limited or Anthology Series pose with their awards at the 77th

Stephen Graham, winner of Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Owen Cooper, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Erin Doherty, Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for "Adolescence", Best Limited or Anthology Series pose with their awards at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025.

REUTERS/Daniel Cole
8: Netflix teen murder series "Adolescence" won eight Emmys including for best limited series. Supporting actor Owen Cooper,15, became the youngest male actor to win an Emmy. The series centers on a schoolboy accused of killing a female classmate. It has provoked a global conversation about toxic masculinity and social media use by young boys.

9 billion: Canadian PM Mark Carney announced the creation of a new federal agency tasked with building affordable housing for low-income Canadians. The Build Canada Homes agency will receive an initial capitalization of more than $9 billion. Housing shortages, and broader cost of living pressures, have become a major national issue in Canada in recent years.

7: India has waited seven years for the EU to rule whether “Basmati” rice is a trademarked Indian product. But India’s rival Pakistan also produces basmati and wants that protection itself. The issue has paralyzed a new EU-India trade deal, because basmati is produced in Kashmir, a region contested by India and Pakistan. Granting the trademark to one side or the other would imply recognition of Kashmir claims. So far, Brussels is doing what it does as well as anyone: punting on the issue pending further review…

1.5 million: Australia’s first National Risk Assessment warns that rising sea levels will put at risk the homes of 1.5 million Australians by 2050. The report also predicts worsening floods, cyclones, heatwaves, droughts and bushfires, as well as more heat-related deaths, reduced water quality, and lower property values.