Hard Numbers: Segregation is back, Thai activist dies in jail, French “Fly” freed, Cop competes in Dem primary
19.8: Over the past three decades, the share of US public schools where 90% of the students are non-white has nearly tripled to 19.8%, according to a UCLA report. Experts say the rise of charter schools and expansion of school choice is partly to blame for this de facto segregation. The data, crunched by the UCLA Civil Rights Project, come on the eve of the 70th anniversary of the landmark Brown vs. Boardof Education case in which the US Supreme Court outlawed racial segregation at schools.
110: A young Thai activist jailed for demanding reform of the country’s uncriticizable monarchy has died after a 110-day hunger strike. Twenty-eight year old Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom had been jailed under Thailand’s severe lèse-majesté laws after asking people’s opinion of the monarchy in public spaces in 2022.
2: A manhunt is underway in France after two masked gunmen ambushed a prison van and freed a notorious drug dealer nicknamed “The Fly.” The incident is the latest in a trend of rising narco-related crime in Europe, as authorities seize record volumes of cocaine entering the EU while rival gangs fight for turf and clientele. Of course, when it comes to jailbreaks, the cinema-obsessed French gangster Rédoine Faïd remains the master of the craft.20: Will Maryland Democrats vote for a former cop? Being one of the boys in blue who famously defended the US Capitol against the Jan. 6 mob could certainly help. Harry Dunn, who was in uniform that day, is one of more than 20 candidates vying to win a Democratic party primary in Maryland’s deep-blue Third Congressional District. The winner will represent the party this fall when voters pick a replacement for long-serving John Sarbanes, who is retiring.