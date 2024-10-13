Menu Icon
Lithuanians want change but shun populists

​People cast their votes during general election in Utena, Lithuania October 13, 2024.

People cast their votes during general election in Utena, Lithuania October 13, 2024.

REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Lithuanians voted in the first round of general elections on Sunday, where they look likely to empower a center-left coalition and reject far-right populists. The small Baltic state has enjoyed economic growth and low inflation — a rarity these days. Still, the ruling center-right coalition has been criticized for its handling of Russian and Belarusian migrants, as well as health care access.

The opposition Social Democrats are promising to raise taxes on the wealthy and build a stronger social support net. They look likely to pull together like-minded parties to secure a majority, according to recent polling. No single party is expected to earn more than 20% of the seats, but the exact makeup in parliament will be decided in run-offs on Oct. 27. Whoever comes out on top, Lithuania’s strong support for Ukraine and efforts to bolster its own military are points of broad mutual agreement.

Far-right populist parties have had strong showings in Europe this year, surging in elections in Austria, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. Lithuania has its homegrown variety, the Nemunas Dawn party, whose leader is on trial for allegedly inciting hatred with antisemitic remarks. Other parties have promised to sideline the far right in Lithuania, a tactic that has kept the populists out of power elsewhere.

