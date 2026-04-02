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US lifts sanctions on Venezuelan leader, Gulf countries caught in Iran's crossfire, Moscow fuels Madagascar’s military government

Caracas, Venezuela ? In the photos, Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodríguez (center) met with US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum (center, left) at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 4, 2026. Rodríguez discussed a bilateral agenda in sectors such as energy and reiterated that her government is "ready" to cooperate with the United States.

Caracas, Venezuela ? In the photos, Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodríguez (center) met with US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum (center, left) at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 4, 2026. Rodríguez discussed a bilateral agenda in sectors such as energy and reiterated that her government is "ready" to cooperate with the United States.

Latin American News Agency
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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April 02, 2026

US lifts sanctions on Venezuela’s leader

Delcy Rodríguez, the long-time Venezuelan regime insider who took over after the United States abducted her boss Nicolás Maduro in January, had been under US sanctions since 2018. That changed on Wednesday, after the US lifted the sanctions against her. She is so far the only member of Venezuela’s governing elite to be removed from the list, a sign that Washington is committed to deepening its relationship with her. In his speech to the nation last night, Donald Trump referred to the two countries as “joint venture partners.” The move is yet another blow to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who, along with broader hopes for a swift transition to democracy, looks to be left out in the cold for now.

Gulf countries caught in the crossfire if US escalates in Iran

Gulf countries have been caught in the middle of the Iran war, literally. As Iran’s neighbors and hosts to US military bases, they have found themselves exposed to attacks on their investments and infrastructure, while their energy exports have been trapped by Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Gulf countries like the United Arab Emirates are reportedly pushing the US to keep fighting until Tehran can no longer pose a threat to Dubai’s oil-rich economy. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is starting to look unsure about Trump’s promise to hit Iran’s energy infrastructure, with some officials believing the kingdom wouldn’t be able to “handle the volume” of Iran’s retaliation.

Madagascar’s military gets a boost from Moscow

Madagascar’s military government just got mightier thanks to Moscow. The five-month-old junta received a shipment of Russian weapons and aid on Wednesday as it consolidates power and tightens ties with the Kremlin. After seizing power in October amid protests over water and electricity shortages, the military welcomed Russian troops and arms in December, followed by helicopters and relief after a cyclone in February. The country’s military leader, Michael Randrianirina, underscored the shift by visiting Russia last month before France – Madagascar’s former colonizer and second-largest trade partner – in his first trip abroad, signaling a broader realignment that could expand Moscow’s footprint across the Indian Ocean.
delcy rodrguezdonald trumpunited statesus sanctions liftedvenezuela regime insiderwashington relationship

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