US lifts sanctions on Venezuelan leader, Gulf countries caught in Iran's crossfire, Moscow fuels Madagascar’s military government

US lifts sanctions on Venezuela’s leader

Delcy Rodríguez, the long-time Venezuelan regime insider who took over after the United States abducted her boss Nicolás Maduro in January, had been under US sanctions since 2018. That changed on Wednesday, after the US lifted the sanctions against her. She is so far the only member of Venezuela’s governing elite to be removed from the list , a sign that Washington is committed to deepening its relationship with her. In his speech to the nation last night, Donald Trump referred to the two countries as “joint venture partners.” The move is yet another blow to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who, along with broader hopes for a swift transition to democracy, looks to be left out in the cold for now.

Gulf countries caught in the crossfire if US escalates in Iran

Gulf countries have been caught in the middle of the Iran war, literally. As Iran’s neighbors and hosts to US military bases , they have found themselves exposed to attacks on their investments and infrastructure, while their energy exports have been trapped by Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Gulf countries like the United Arab Emirates are reportedly pushing the US to keep fighting until Tehran can no longer pose a threat to Dubai’s oil-rich economy. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is starting to look unsure about Trump’s promise to hit Iran’s energy infrastructure, with some officials believing the kingdom wouldn’t be able to “handle the volume” of Iran’s retaliation.

Madagascar’s military gets a boost from Moscow