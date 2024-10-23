Menu Icon
Campaign Countdown: Trump allies flood swing states with election lawsuits

Robert Quinn, a planning and programming specialist at the state Board of Elections, shows poll supervisors the proper way to insert ballots in voting machines during a training session at the Providence Public Safety Complex.

USA TODAY NETWORK
Battleground states are being flooded with lawsuits by Republicans and allied groups over alleged voter fraud. Over100 lawsuits alleging rampant voter fraud have been filed across the seven swing states aiming to purge voter rolls, strengthen voter ID laws, and force hand counts, as conspiracy theories that this year’s election is rigged run rampant online. These allegations rest on the same conspiracies seen in 2020 – that voting machines are flipping votes and that immigrants are voting illegally. No evidence has been found that fraud is widespread.

While neither Donald Trump nor the Republican National Committee are listed on the suits, text messages suggest that the former president’s top aides were behind them, indicating that his campaign is readying a late-campaign strategy to assert that the election is rigged if he doesn’t win.

Kamala Harris, meanwhile, was in Pennsylvania on Wednesday for a town hall with independent voters that she agreed to after Trump declined a debate rematch. Meanwhile, her running mate Tim Walz raced from rallies in Minnesota to Wisconsin. In Minnesota on Wednesday, he appeared alongside Barack Obama, who notably rallied on Harris’ behalf in Michigan on Tuesday, where he rapped with Detroit native Eminem.

With 12 days to go until Election Day, both candidates and their surrogates are pulling out all the stops to make an impact in the states that could decide the race.

