Trending Now
We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Campaign Countdown: Trump allies flood swing states with election lawsuits
While neither Donald Trump nor the Republican National Committee are listed on the suits, text messages suggest that the former president’s top aides were behind them, indicating that his campaign is readying a late-campaign strategy to assert that the election is rigged if he doesn’t win.
Kamala Harris, meanwhile, was in Pennsylvania on Wednesday for a town hall with independent voters that she agreed to after Trump declined a debate rematch. Meanwhile, her running mate Tim Walz raced from rallies in Minnesota to Wisconsin. In Minnesota on Wednesday, he appeared alongside Barack Obama, who notably rallied on Harris’ behalf in Michigan on Tuesday, where he rapped with Detroit native Eminem.
With 12 days to go until Election Day, both candidates and their surrogates are pulling out all the stops to make an impact in the states that could decide the race.