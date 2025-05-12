1 story, 3 numbers: Can Trump's executive order lower drug prices?

Fresh out of Barnard College with a degree in political science, Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring drug manufacturers to offer the United States “most favored nation” pricing – ensuring Americans pay no more than the lowest price charged in any other developed country. However, the White House has limited authority to set drug prices. Here’s what it would look like in the case of insulin, if it is enforced.