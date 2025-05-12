Menu Icon
1 story, 3 numbers: Can Trump's executive order lower drug prices?

1 story, 3 numbers | Cost of 100 IUs of insulin across the OECD\ $22.68 Average price of insulin in the US | $3.75 Average price of insulin in Canada | $1.90 Average price of insulin in Australia. Lowest in the OECD | The Graphic Truth by GZERO
Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring drug manufacturers to offer the United States “most favored nation” pricing – ensuring Americans pay no more than the lowest price charged in any other developed country. However, the White House has limited authority to set drug prices. Here’s what it would look like in the case of insulin, if it is enforced.

