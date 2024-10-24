Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Graphic Truth: BRICS economies eclipse the G7

Graphic Truth: BRICS economies eclipse the G7
Louisa Vieira
Creative Director, Senior Editor/Producer
www.twitter.com/saosasha
https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexander-kliment-789b4129/
www.instagram.com/youngnevsky

In 2001, a Goldman Sachs economist coined an acronym for the four largest and most promising “emerging market” economies: Brazil, Russia, India, and China became known as the “BRIC” countries.

Five years later, reality imitated art when the countries decided to begin meeting regularly at “BRIC summits.” The subsequent inclusion of South Africa upgraded the “s” to a capital letter: the BRICS.

The group, which lacks formal treaties or binding obligations, has always been united more by what it opposes — US dominance of global financial systems — than by what it supports.

After all, it’s a hodgepodge: energy exporters (Brazil and Russia) and importers (China and India), democracies (India and Brazil) and non-democracies (China and Russia), allies (Russia ❤️China) and adversaries (India x China).

But the economic clout of the group is, on paper, formidable. With the addition of Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates this year, the BRICS+ economies account for 36% of global GDP – while the G7 group of wealthy democracies amount to just 29%. But, of course, there’s a catch: China and the US each contribute more than half of their respective group’s GDP.

Here’s a look at the economic size, and breakdown, of the BRICS+ and the G7 group it hopes one day to eclipse — not only economically but also geopolitically.

bricsbrazilgermanyfrancejapanrussiaindiachinasouth africagraphic truth

Latest Videos

Global Stage Interviews

Global economy at risk if Middle East conflict expands, says World Bank's Ayhan Kose

Ian Bremmer on the US election & crisis of democracy
State of the World

Ian Bremmer on the US election & crisis of democracy

Ian Bremmer's State of the World 2024
State of the World

Ian Bremmer's State of the World 2024

What Sinwar's death means for the war in Gaza
World

What Sinwar's death means for the war in Gaza

Ukraine and the future of Europe
GZERO World Clips

Ukraine and the future of Europe

A global leadership void and ongoing wars
Quick Take

A global leadership void and ongoing wars