Elon Musk refiles his OpenAI lawsuit
In June, Musk withdrew this suit against Altman for unknown reasons, but the new filing includes federal racketeering allegations against Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman. OpenAI said that Musk has understood OpenAI’s mission and direction from the beginning, and that his donation was not coerced.
Musk now runs xAI, a company he hopes will rival OpenAI, and has AI interests with his automotive company Tesla. So, some may question whether Musk truly feels wronged or just wants to stick it to his former colleagues.