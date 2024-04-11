Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Scroll to the top

Canada and US take steps on AI safety

​Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the offices of artificial intelligence tech company ScaleAI in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 7, 2024.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the offices of artificial intelligence tech company ScaleAI in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 7, 2024.

REUTERS/Evan Buhler
On Monday Justin Trudeau announced nearly CA$2.4 billion to boost Canada's artificial intelligence sector, a policy that may bear more than a passing similarity to the AI policy Joe Biden announced last month.

Most of the money will be for investments in computing infrastructure, but $50 million is to establish a Canadian AI Safety Institute to protect against “advanced or nefarious AI systems.” Trudeau predicted the money would help spur investment in the industry — an old-fashioned industrial policy aimed at keeping Canada from falling behind in the international race to develop the technology — but the government will also spend $200 million encouraging sectors to adopt technologies.

The recently announced US policy will require federal agencies to “assess, test, and monitor” the impact of AI, “mitigate the risks of algorithmic discrimination,” and provide “transparency into how the government uses AI.”

Unlike the United States, Canada is moving ahead with legislation that will update privacy laws and require businesses to ensure the “safety and fairness of high-impact AI systems.”

Both governments are trying to develop the technology while taking steps to make sure that potential dangers are understood and prevented. AI pioneers and researchers are warning that AI poses a wide variety of little-understood risks, ranging from impoverishing musicians to human extinction.

artificial intelligencecanadaustrudeaubidenai

Today In 60 Seconds

What will Israel's invasion of Rafah look like?

Ukraine will define the future of NATO

What Florida's abortion rulings mean for the 2024 US election

Israel's global image wanes further after killing of aid workers

Does Europe face a resurging terrorist threat after the Moscow attack?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest