Canada fights for its first Stanley Cup in over 30 years

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate thier win over the Dallas Stars during the third period in game six of the Western Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place.

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate thier win over the Dallas Stars during the third period in game six of the Western Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place.

Walter Tychnowicz/Reuters

It’s been 31 years since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup. In 1993, the Montreal Canadiens managed it, but the country has been shut out ever since. Starting Saturday, Canada is pinning its hopes for redemption on the Edmonton Oilers, who are set to face the Florida Panthers.

The Oilers last won the Cup in 1990, while the Panthers have never managed a championship despite two shots at the title, including last year.

Ticket prices for finals are selling for a small fortune in Edmonton, with resale prices reaching as high as CA$4,000. Of course, most will take in the series from outside the arena. The 2024 playoffs have been the most-watched in nearly three decades. And with a Canadian team in the finals, a lot of eyeballs north of the US border will be glued to television sets, computers, and mobile screens in the days to come.

canadanhl

GZEROMEDIA

