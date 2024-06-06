We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Canada fights for its first Stanley Cup in over 30 years
It’s been 31 years since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup. In 1993, the Montreal Canadiens managed it, but the country has been shut out ever since. Starting Saturday, Canada is pinning its hopes for redemption on the Edmonton Oilers, who are set to face the Florida Panthers.
The Oilers last won the Cup in 1990, while the Panthers have never managed a championship despite two shots at the title, including last year.
Ticket prices for finals are selling for a small fortune in Edmonton, with resale prices reaching as high as CA$4,000. Of course, most will take in the series from outside the arena. The 2024 playoffs have been the most-watched in nearly three decades. And with a Canadian team in the finals, a lot of eyeballs north of the US border will be glued to television sets, computers, and mobile screens in the days to come.