Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Is Ukraine running out of time? Former US ambassador Ivo Daalder sizes up the Russia-Ukraine war

image of a Ukrainian soldier on the battlefront with GZERO World with ian bremmer - the podcast


Listen: Could the last six months be the most pivotal months of the entire Russia/Ukraine war? Over two years into the conflict, Russia is closer to victory in Ukraine than ever before, according to former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder. He joins Ian Bremmer on the GZERO World Podcast from Tallinn, Estonia, mere miles from the Russian border.

How much is this battlefield mismatch due to a delay in US support? A big part of it, says Daalder. “Congress refusing to act on the requests that the president first made back in July…and nothing happening until mid-April” was a major blow to Ukraine’s defenses, Daalder says. “And now it just takes time to get stuff to the Front and get it across the border and to the units in the quantities to make it happen.”

Subscribe to the GZERO World Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or your preferred podcast platform, to receive new episodes as soon as they're published.

From Your Site Articles
ian bremmerpodcastpodcastsrussia ukraine wargzero worldrussiaeunato ukraineivo daalderputinzelenskyus aid to ukrainebaltic statesnato and russia

Today In 60 Seconds

UK Prime Minister Sunak's push for early election will hardly boost his chances

Iran without Raisi: What's next?

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Why was Slovakia's Prime Minister attacked?

Xi invites Putin to China to strengthen "no limits" partnership

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest