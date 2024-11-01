Menu Icon
everything is political

Podcast: The State of the World in 2024 with Ian Bremmer

Ian Bremmer on stage at GZERO Summit in Japan | GZERO World with Ian Bremmer: the podcast


Listen: The world is grappling with intense political and humanitarian challenges—raging wars, surging nationalism, and a warming climate, to name a few. Yet, we also stand at the brinkof some of the most transformative opportunities in human history. So how do we make sense of the future and what’s next? Ian Bremmer breaks it all down in a special edition of the GZERO World Podcast: The 2024 State of the World. Each year, Ian examines the biggest political moments (and movements) and shares an honest assessment of where we are… and where we’re going. Most worrying? Leadership, or rather, the glaring lack of it. Nowhere is this clearer than in ongoing wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, where everyone claims to want peace, but no one is both willing and able to make it happen. But it’s not all bleak.There are plenty of reasons for optimism. Ian Bremmer discusses the good, the bad, and where we all go from here in his 2024 State of the World, delivered live at the GZERO Summit in Tokyo, Japan.

gzero world podcastian bremmerrussia ukraine warukrainechinausus chinaisrael palestine conflictgaza warus electiontrump vs harrisstate of the world

