Hard Numbers: Former South Korean President sentenced to life, New insurgent group in Nigeria, Air power build up in the Middle East, and Bankers need sleep too

65: The age of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday after being found guilty of plotting an insurrection when he declared martial law in 2024. When deciding whether or not to give him the death penalty, the judge said he took into account his age and the fact that no lethal force was used under martial law.

34: The number of people killed in coordinated attacks on northwestern Nigerian villages this week. Authorities suspect a new insurgent group, Lakurawa, is responsible, amid a security crisis in the country.

2003: The last year in which the US’s concentration of air power in the Middle East was as high as it is today. The US has sent dozens of planes and two aircraft carriers to the Gulf as it weighs possible strikes on Iran.