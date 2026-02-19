Skip to content
Hard Numbers: Former South Korean President sentenced to life, New insurgent group in Nigeria, Air power build up in the Middle East, and Bankers need sleep too

​People in support of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol rally near Seoul Central District Court in Seoul on Feb. 19, 2026. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment the same day for leading an insurrection with his short-lived declaration of martial law in December 2024.

Kyodo
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson

February 19, 2026

65: The age of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday after being found guilty of plotting an insurrection when he declared martial law in 2024. When deciding whether or not to give him the death penalty, the judge said he took into account his age and the fact that no lethal force was used under martial law.

34: The number of people killed in coordinated attacks on northwestern Nigerian villages this week. Authorities suspect a new insurgent group, Lakurawa, is responsible, amid a security crisis in the country.

2003: The last year in which the US’s concentration of air power in the Middle East was as high as it is today. The US has sent dozens of planes and two aircraft carriers to the Gulf as it weighs possible strikes on Iran.

9: The number of hours an investment banker is arguing she should be entitled to sleep a night in a trial set to go to court next week in New York. The plaintiff, whose health condition requires her to sleep nine hours, sued her former employer after they said they could no longer accommodate her needs. The case is sparking debate about healthy work-life balances in corporate culture.
south koreanigeriamiddle east

In this episode of "ask ian," Ian Bremmer breaks down two high-stakes negotiations in Geneva: Russia-Ukraine and indirect US-Iran talks, calling both "underwhelming" with little progress.

What We’re Watching: Iran partially shuts vital shipping lane, China increases purchases of Russian crude, A thaw in the Sahara

​February 16, 2026, Strait Of Hormuz, Persian Gulf, Iran: A boat firing a missile during a military drill in the Persian Gulf, southern Iran.

Credit Image: © Sepahnews via ZUMA Press Wire
Iran shows its leverage over Strait of Hormuz ahead of nuclear talksIran temporarily and partially shut down the Strait of Hormuz – the maritime entryway that handles over 20% of the world's oil and gas shipping – ahead of a second round of nuclear talks with the US. The move was a show of leverage by Iran, signaling strength to its citizens

What We’re Watching: Europe moves toward autarky, US transfers prisoners from Syria to Iraq, Russia’s influence in the South Caucasus diminishes further

The French President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) at the Elysee Presidential Palace.

SOPA images
In a bid to de-risk, Europe turns inwardEuropean Union leaders agreed to move ahead with "Buy European" policies as part of a broader push to de-risk from the US and boost competitiveness amid China's industrial prowess. Meeting in Belgium on Thursday, the bloc's 27 leaders discussed protecting strategic sectors such as defense, clean tech, AI,

US-Iran talks: Are strikes inevitable?

Thousands of demonstrators rally in support of the Iranian people during an anti-Islamic Republic protest outside the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, on Jan. 17, 2026.

Robyn Stevens Brody/Sipa USA
To many observers of the Middle East, it has felt like it is only a matter of time before the United States bombs Iran again. Ever since the anti-regime protests began around the turn of the year, US President Donald Trump has been threatening military action against Iran. At first, it was about the protests: Trump said the US was "locked and