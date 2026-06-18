While the US has drawn attention for blocking fans, coaches, and referees from entering the country for the World Cup, co‑host Canada has also denied entry into its country for two players. Ahead of Ghana’s opening match against Panama in Toronto, midfielder Thomas Partey was denied a visa to travel from the US to Canada. And just yesterday, Canada refused a visa for Ivory Coast forward Elye Wahi before Saturday’s match against Germany, also in Toronto. Neither player has been convicted of a crime - Partey has been charged with sexual assault and Wahi arrested on suspicion after a recent match‑fixing controversy. Under Canadian law however, foreign nationals can be denied entry based solely on criminal charges, regardless of whether a foreign conviction exists.
Hard Numbers
Canada shows another red card at the border
Will Fitzpatrick
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