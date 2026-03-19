The tons of fuel and liquefied natural gas aboard a Russian tanker that is currently floating around the Mediterranean Sea unmanned, after a drone attack earlier this month prompted the crew to abandon ship. Russia blames Ukraine for the attack. Italy, France and other EU members have warned that the ship, which is now floating into Libyan waters, poses a risk of major ecological disaster.

$200 billion: The amount that the Pentagon is seeking for its war effort in Iran, per a Washington Post report. The request was routed to the White House, which must then ask Congress – which has power of the purse – to approve the funding. To put this in context, the US Congress has granted roughly $188 billion in funding related to the war in Ukraine – which began four years ago – the last of which was approved in April 2024.

9: The number of albums that the multiplatinum K-pop group BTS has dropped. It’s set to release its 10th tomorrow, their first since the group had to pause operations in 2022 – just as they were becoming global superstars – while its seven members served South Korea’s mandatory military service.