Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Hump Day Recommendations, July 31, 2024

Watch:The Great War.” This long-running YouTube channel started as a week-by-week history, tracking World War I a century later. It has since evolved into a wonderful series of channels documenting everything from France’s Belle Epoque and the Russo-Japanese War to World War II. – Matt

Watch: Gerald Ford on a female president. In 1989, former President Gerald Ford was asked about a future female US president. Here’shis response. – Willis

Watch: “Deadpool & Wolverine. This long-anticipated summer blockbuster, which opened this past weekend, has already set box office records — offering theaters a much-needed boost. It’s not the most sophisticated movie you’ll ever see, but it’s hilarious and extremely self-aware. I had a blast watching it. — John

Read: “Midnight in Mexico,” by Alfredo Corchado. This memoir delves into the harrowing realities of the Mexican drug war, chronicling Corchado’s experiences reporting on government corruption, cartel violence, and Mexican society. It’s a gripping story, and I have learned so much about the evolution and complexities of modern Mexico from reading it. – Riley


Today In 60 Seconds

Biden's Supreme Court reform has zero chance of becoming law

Will Kamala Harris’ momentum last in the race against Trump?

Biden's exit overshadows Netanyahu's US visit

Starmer's plan to boost UK economy will take some time

With Biden out, can Kamala Harris defeat Trump?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest