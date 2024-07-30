We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hump Day Recommendations, July 31, 2024
Watch: Gerald Ford on a female president. In 1989, former President Gerald Ford was asked about a future female US president. Here’shis response. – Willis
Watch: “Deadpool & Wolverine.” This long-anticipated summer blockbuster, which opened this past weekend, has already set box office records — offering theaters a much-needed boost. It’s not the most sophisticated movie you’ll ever see, but it’s hilarious and extremely self-aware. I had a blast watching it. — John
Read: “Midnight in Mexico,” by Alfredo Corchado. This memoir delves into the harrowing realities of the Mexican drug war, chronicling Corchado’s experiences reporting on government corruption, cartel violence, and Mexican society. It’s a gripping story, and I have learned so much about the evolution and complexities of modern Mexico from reading it. – Riley