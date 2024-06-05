We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Europeans are skeptical about their American ally
US President Joe Biden is on the beaches of Normandy today, marking 80 years since the US-led D-Day invasion, which helped liberate Western Europe from the Nazis.
In two separate speeches, Biden will argue that democracy is once again under threat – at home from Donald Trump and abroad from authoritarians on the march. America, he’ll say, must continue to use its power to defend democracies today, so it’s small wonder that he’ll meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of the festivities.
But are US allies confident Washington would really defend them? No, says a new poll by the Institute for Global Affairs, a non-profit study organization founded by Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer.
Their latest report on “The New Atlanticism” reveals that just 6% of Western Europeans think the US is “very credible” as a guarantor of European security over the next decade. That partly explains why a majority also want Europe to take primary responsibility for its own security and move toward a more “neutral” relationship with the US.
The whole report is worth reading: It shows widening transatlantic differences over many issues, including democracy, immigration, the rise of China, and more. Check it out here.