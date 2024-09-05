We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hunter Biden changes plea to guilty
Just as jury selection was about to start for his federal tax evasion trial, Hunter Bidenhas offered to plead guilty in a last-ditch effort to avoid a costly and potentially damning public trial.
His reversal on Thursday came after prosecutors rejected his initial request for what’s called an Alford plea, which would have acknowledged that the prosecution had sufficient evidence for a conviction while allowing him to maintain his innocence.
The case stems from allegations that Biden failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019, spending money on luxury items instead. According to the indictment, Biden earned $7 million in income from his foreign business dealings during that time. This follows a similar plea agreement that collapsed in a different case, leaving Biden with three felony gun charges.
While the trial’s significance has diminished since President Joe Biden — who has said he would not use his executive power to pardon his son — withdrew from the 2024 race, the personal stakes remain high. Hunter faces the possibility of 15 years in prison and fines between $500,000 and $1 million.